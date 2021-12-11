Patterdale rescue volunteers help sheep stuck on ledge
Mountain rescuers cut short a training session to come to the aid of a sheep trapped on a ledge above old mine workings in Cumbria.
A local farmer alerted the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team to the animal which was stuck in the Greenside mine area near Glenridding on Friday.
A rope and pulley system was set up and a team member was lowered to encourage the "nonplussed" sheep back to safety.
Afterwards it "ran off very gratefully in search of its flock", the team said.
The mission, involving six team members, took about an hour.
A spokesman added: "As well as being an excellent training opportunity the team are always keen to support the local farmers."
