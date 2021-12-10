Salterbeck woman admits breaking PC's finger in Lancaster
- Published
A woman has admitted breaking a police officer's finger and threatening to spit in her eyes after she arrested her.
Carlisle Crown Court heard how Rachel Walker had been staying at a hotel in Lancaster in May 2019 when other guests reported hearing arguing and items being broken.
Officers arrived to arrest the 38-year-old but when put in a police car she then became aggressive and lashed out.
Walker, of Salterbeck, Cumbria, admitted causing actual bodily harm.
The court heard how she spat in the back of a patrol vehicle and threatened: "I'm going to spit in police's eyes. I have hepatitis."
She was fitted with a spit hood and when a female police officer got into the back seat to try to adjust it, Walker lashed out.
The PC tried to protect her face and Walker, of Ruby Road, kicked her hand.
'Hard enough job'
Prosecutor David Bentley told the court the officer "described feeling severe pain" and a fracture of her little finger was later confirmed with a hospital X-ray.
The officer stayed off work for six weeks and afterwards suffered from anxiety and described being reluctant to attend violent incidents.
Judge Richard Archer sentenced Ms Walker to an 18-month community order, comprising rehabilitation work and an eight-week night time curfew, after hearing she had since kept out of trouble.
He said: "Police have a hard enough job, without being spat at or threatened to be spat at, and certainly expecting their fingers to be fractured."
