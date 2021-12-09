Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack
A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma.
Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living.
He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed to the brain.
ABC media reported a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
He was remanded in custody by the judge at Perth Children's Court until his next appearance in January.
Following the attack on 5 September, Mr Hodgson - who plays for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup - spent weeks in the intensive care unit at Royal Perth Hospital, before being moved to a rehabilitation hospital.
His parents Nicola and Peter, who flew out to his bedside, said his recovery still had a long way to go.
They said the hearing had brought "small amount of closure to a horrific chapter", ABC News reported.
In a post on social media Mrs Hodgson thanked everyone who had supported her son and who continued to help him gain his health back on his long journey.
She said: "One act of violence lead to thousands of acts of kindness."The love shown to us as a family has gotten us this far."
