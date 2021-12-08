Carlisle motorbike crash: Tributes to 16-year-old boy killed
The family of a 16-year-old boy who died following a motorbike crash have described him as a "happy boy" as they paid tribute to him.
Reuben Price died from injuries sustained in the collision in Holywell Crescent, Carlisle, on Thursday.
His family called him a "joker and a prankster" who would be the "first to put his arms around you" if you were upset.
The teenager was one of six siblings and was also an uncle.
Police officers had been responding to a call in the Melbourne Park area of the city at about 16:30 GMT on 2 December.
While on the way they saw a motorbike that had collided with another vehicle, Cumbria Police said.
Reuben died at the scene of the crash.
'Human Google map'
"He had his life planned ahead of him and to see how many people and teachers have since spoke about him shows how loved he was," his family said.
"His family, and his girlfriend were everything to him. Everywhere you saw Reuben you saw his girlfriend, both were attached at the hip and were definitely soulmates.
"He was his mam's human Google map when she was driving, loved going out to work with his dad and he would also always go visit his granny and grandad, especially for the home-cured bacon."
