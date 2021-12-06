Keswick crash: Tribute to 19-year-old woman who died after car hit tree
- Published
The family of a 19-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in hit a tree have paid tribute to her.
Lana Maddison, from Silloth, Cumbria, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which crashed on the A591 in Keswick on 28 November.
She died in hospital in Newcastle on Friday. An investigation into what happened remains ongoing, police said.
Her family said they were "absolutely devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter" and are receiving support.
The two other occupants of the car, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
They want to speak to anyone who was travelling westbound on the A591 at about 20:40 GMT on Sunday 28 November when the black Fiesta struck the tree between Crosthwaite roundabout and Lyzzick Hall.
