Person found dead after Distington property fire
- Published
A person has been found dead following a fire at a property in a Cumbrian village, police have said.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in Distington, near Workington, at about 09:00 GMT on Saturday.
Cumbria Police said one person was confirmed to be dead in the property, but there are no suspicious circumstances.
The identity of the person and cause of the blaze are being investigated.
