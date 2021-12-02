Carlisle fire: Smoke continues almost a month after waste blaze
People living near to a warehouse fire are still being told to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke, almost a month after it broke out.
The blaze involving hundreds of tonnes of wood, plastics and household waste started on 8 November at Rockcliffe Industrial Estate, near Carlisle.
A decision was made to let it smoulder due to environmental concerns over water run-off if fully extinguished.
It is not known how the fire started and an investigation continues.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it had anticipated smoke, but work needed to be done to safely clear the site.
Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council's public health director, said an assessment carried out early into the fire identified the risk to health from any air pollution as "very low".
"However, due to the ongoing smoke in the area, air quality levels will be affected," he added.
"The advice from public health remains the same, residents in the surrounding area who are affected by the smoke should keep any windows and doors closed."
Fire crews will also maintain a presence in the area, carrying out routine visits to provide information and advice to local residents.
John Beard, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, said: "We understand the additional smoke in the surrounding area is not pleasant, however the multi-agency team are doing their upmost to safely extinguish the fire whilst minimising the impact on the local community."
