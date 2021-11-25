Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital
- Published
A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said.
Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living.
His parents Nicola and Peter said the move was a "huge milestone for Danny and our family, but he has a long way to go".
He had been in Royal Perth Hospital since September.
Mr Hodgson, who plays for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup, suffered a bleed to the brain and skull fracture when he was punched near Perth railway station following a night out with his team-mates.
In a statement, his family said the move to Fiona Stanley Hospital was the next stage in his "long road to recovery".
It said: "He must learn to swallow, drink, eat and eventually talk again and that is just the beginning.
"Despite his significant injuries Danny spent every minute of those 82 days in Royal Perth fighting. He never gave up and the ICU doctors nicknamed him Ironman."
Mr and Mrs Hodgson thanked the medical staff in the ICU and trauma unit and acknowledged his rehabilitation would be "gruelling" with setbacks "likely" with every step forward.
"But we believe in Danny's strong spirit and with the support of his wonderful girlfriend Jess, his family, and his friends, we know he can slowly and painstakingly move forward," they said.
They also revealed the company Danny worked for while playing football had started to do some work on his house to ensure everything was ready for his return home.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm over the attack.
