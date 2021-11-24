Barrow food bank thieves taunt users with stolen phone
Thieves who broke into a food bank and stole a mobile phone have been using it to taunt people who use the charity.
Barrow Foodbank said some of its users had received abusive messages and others had hoax calls from people posing as staff offering food parcels.
During the raid at the weekend, thieves also stole cash and damaged a water pipe which resulted in flooding.
Jayne Moorby, from the food bank, said staff were very upset that people might think the calls were from them.
"Our clients' wellbeing and security and safety is absolutely paramount to us and we would hate for anybody to think that the people who made those calls were representing the food bank," she said.
She said the break-in felt "very upsetting and very cruel" as it came during a very busy time.
No food was taken but the break-in had caused a lot of disruption and some staff had also received malicious calls, she said.
The nine-year-old project, which is supported by church and community groups, serves some of the most deprived communities in the country.
'Huge impact'
It currently distributes parcels in Barrow, Millom and Ulveston and handed out more than 7,000 emergency food parcels in 2020.
The food bank said the phone, which was used by drivers to deliver parcels, was being deactivated.
In the meantime, anyone receiving calls from a mobile number ending in 28129 should not answer and should contact police if the calls continue, it said.
Ms Moorby said the disruption, with the flood damage and the impact on the service, had been "huge".
"We're trying to resolve all of that and make sure we can still offer clients a seamless service," she said.
Cumbria Police said it was investigating a number of burglaries in Barrow, including at the food bank.
Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary and remain in police custody.
