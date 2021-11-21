Avian flu: Cull and restrictions after Copeland bird flu outbreak
Birds have been culled and a surveillance zone has been set up after a bird flu outbreak.
Cumbria County Council said further testing was being carried out at a premises at Silecroft near Millom and urged anyone who found a dead bird not to touch it.
The authority said a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone had been introduced in the area.
Bird keepers have also been urged to stay vigilant.
'Low risk to humans'
A council spokesman said avian influenza H5N1 had been confirmed and further testing was being carried out to determine the "pathogenicity of the strain."
He added: "Avian Influenza is a disease which mainly affects birds, but on rare occasions, it can affect mammals including humans.
"However, the risk to public health from avian flu is very low.
"The zones restrict access to locations where birds are kept and impose restrictions on the movement of birds.
"They do not limit access to residents or business owners. Temporary road signs will be put in place along the zone boundaries for awareness.
"Bird-keepers should remain vigilant."