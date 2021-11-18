'Dangerous' Cumbria child rapist jailed for 22 years
A man who repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted two primary school-aged girls and molested a third has been jailed for 22 years.
Simon Blenkinship denied all offending when interviewed by police but later admitted 27 child sex abuse charges.
One victim said a day would never go by that she did not "feel his hands on me and want to claw off my own skin".
The 56-year-old, of north Cumbria, was described as "dangerous" by Judge Andrew Jefferies QC.
The judge imposed an extended eight-year licence period at Carlisle Crown Court.
"To say you have ruined all their lives is no overstatement," said the judge of the victims.
"I hope that they can recover strength to live as happy and as normal an adulthood, compared to the childhood you stole."
'Living in a nightmare'
During the sentencing hearing statements from Blenkinship's victims were read out in court.
Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone described it as a case "involving the serious, systematic sexual abuse of three young girls".
In the case of one youngster this began "slowly at first" but escalated and involved multiple rapes, emotional manipulation and humiliation, the court heard.
In her impact statement, the victim spoke of suffering from night terrors, insomnia, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
She said she was also threatened by her abuser before she told police what had happened.
"I am perpetually exhausted, living in a nightmare that will never cease," she said.
Victims showed courage
Blenkinship, of no fixed address, also raped and sexually assaulted a second girl, and abused a third.
He admitted 27 charges, including multiple rapes, sexual assault, causing a child to watch sexual activity and two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.
Judith McCullough, defending, said of Blenkinship: "The defendant says he will never forgive himself."
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Jo Allison-Wright, of Cumbria Police, said: "I can only imagine what a horrendous experience this was for the victims, to be subjected to such abhorrent crimes.
"I would like to recognise the courage they have all shown throughout this investigation."
Blenkinship must serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before parole is considered.
He must also sign the sex offenders' register for life.
