Penrith's storm damaged Jackdaw Scar ford replaced
- Published
A ford damaged by Storm Desmond in 2015 has been replaced six years later.
Flood water scoured out the foundations of Jackdaw Scar ford in Kings Meaburn, near Penrith, Cumbria, lifting and cracking its concrete slabs.
Cumbria County Council said the new raised ford would improve road safety and be better for the environment.
Cabinet member Keith Little said it had been designed for all weathers and would "allow migrating fish to pass through the ford's culverts".
Geoff Fisher from civil engineering company Metcalfe, which designed and installed the ford, said there was an "abundance of fish in the area".
"One particularly huge brown trout was affectionally called 'Jaws' by the team," he said.
