Rugby player Cameron Taylor remembered with pitchside bench
A young rugby player who died in an accident at work has been remembered with a bench beside his club's pitch.
Cameron Taylor, 20, died earlier this year after an accident on the Lillyhall Industrial Estate, in Workington.
He had played for Kells Amateur Rugby League Football Club, in Whitehaven, since he was eight.
His aunt Lauren Allan said the support they had been given from the club and the wider community since Cameron's death had been "amazing".
She said: "We have our ups and downs. We buried his ashes last week on what would've been his 21st birthday, so I think we'll never get over it and he leaves a massive gaping hole in our family.
"But it's one day at a time, we're a close family so we're looking out for and supporting each other."
The club paid for the bench in memory of Mr Taylor, who was known as Tadge, and team mates are also fundraising for the Great North Air Ambulance which was called out to the accident.
Ms Allan, who is a director at the club, said: "The bench is a lovely gesture by a lot of young lads, it's somewhere my Dad (Cameron's grandad) who watches all the games can sit and continue supporting the team."
She is hoping the fundraising event will bring everyone together to remember her nephew and dance to the music he loved.
"He was a proper old soul who loved Elton John and he liked a bit of Abba and also Toto, which was his Grandad's influence.
"We'll always remember his cheeky laugh and dry sense of humour and his quick one-liners," she said
Mr Taylor had been working as a trainee joiner for Coombe and Sharpe Landscaping when he died in an accident at the site in January. It is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.
