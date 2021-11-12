Barrow adoption baby death: Woman and man charged
- Published
A woman and a man have been charged following the death of a baby boy who they had wanted to adopt.
The one-year-old was living in Barrow, Cumbria, when he fell ill on 6 January and died in hospital the following day.
Laura Castle, 38, from Barrow, has been charged with murder, and Scott Castle, 34, from Barrow, has been charged with causing or allowing a person's death.
Both have been remanded in custody and are due before magistrates in the town on Friday, Cumbria Police said.
The child's death has been reviewed by an independent safeguarding expert, who was due to conclude a report by the autumn.
Cumbria County Council, which was responsible for the child's care, said publication would be subject to the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.
