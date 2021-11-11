Armistice Day: Wooden statue of soldier unveiled in Workington
- Published
A large wooden statue of a soldier has been unveiled in Workington to coincide with Armistice Day.
Artist Simon O'Rourke used chainsaws to carve 'Hope' from a giant cedar trunk.
He said it was an honour to create memorial for the "men and women that willingly put themselves in danger for the sake of others".
It was commissioned by the town council to commemorate those who gave their lives in World War One and World War Two and all other conflicts since.
Mr O'Rourke, who is based in North Wales, said: "The wood used was from the trunk of a tree that had sadly died, I'm always grateful that I can give a second life to a tree.
"My only hope is that I have captured the combination of relief, sadness and hope for the future that must have been on the face of those listening to the announcement on Armistice Day."
The statue, which can be seen in Vulcan Park, represents a Border Regiment soldier with a kit bag at his feet, and a single tear on his face.
Mr O'Rourke said he wanted to capture the emotion on the statue's face "emphasising the sorrow and the relief".
"The hand on the heart brings the emotional connection to the viewer, and hopefully a sense of empathy with the soldier," he said.
