Cockermouth restaurant abandoned after damage by heavy rain
A restaurant owner has been forced to abandon his riverside venue after recent heavy rain left its rear wall on the verge of collapse.
Alan Jackson, of the Grade II-listed Honest Lawyer in Cockermouth, said downpours caused cracks in the building and he could not risk any injuries.
He said he did not expect to be able to return any time soon to the restaurant, which sits on the River Cocker.
Allerdale Council and the Environment Agency are monitoring the building.
Parts of the building, which used to be the town's old courthouse, date back to Tudor times.
'Bricks and mortar'
Mr Jackson said: "The rear wall has been compromised which means that cracks have opened up internally and externally at the back of the building.
"This is causing worry that that wall might collapse.
"Bricks and mortar can be repaired but human life is a wonderful thing and I feel that the risks of somebody being hurt if the wall collapsed mean it's much better that we are closed."