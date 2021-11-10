Five fridges dumped in scenic Lake District valley
Five fridges found in Lake District beauty spots may have been dumped by someone who was paid to remove them, a council suspects.
The fridges were found beside roadsides in Cumbria's Lyth Valley over the last four weeks.
South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) is investigating and said it was "highly unusual" for so many fridges to be fly-tipped in one place
It said it "strongly suspect that these incidents are connected".
Council locality officer John Barwise said: "I can't remember the last time we had a fridge dumped in that area and this is five in the last four weeks or so.
"It's possibly someone collecting old fridges for a price and charging people £20 or £30, for example, then just dumping them and expecting us to pick them up and deal with them.
"Waste carriers can't get rid of them properly for that kind of money because they have to be de-gassed. It's likely that someone is doing this to make a bit of money."
Three fridges were found beside a litter bin on the A5074 between Gilpin Bridge and Crosthwaite.
Two others were found on separate occasions on the road to Bowland Bridge.
The council is appealing for anyone with information or who saw unusual activity in the area.
The authority says householders have a duty to make sure waste removed from their property is done by registered carriers, and anyone using an unlicensed waste carrier could face prosecution and a fine up to £5,000, while the carrier could be fined up to £50,000 and jailed.
