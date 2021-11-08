BBC News

Carlisle fire: Hundreds of tonnes of waste burns in recycling plant blaze

Fire crews were called to the unit on Rockcliffe Industrial Estate

Hundreds of tonnes of waste has caught fire at a recycling centre in Carlisle, prompting concern over fumes.

The blaze took hold at a unit containing wood, plastics and household waste on Rockcliffe Industrial Estate.

People living nearby have been warned to keep doors and windows shut as the unit's roof contains asbestos.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were expected to remain on scene for days owing to the nature of the fire.

The fire involves about 500 tonnes of mixed waste

Phil Stannett, from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The actual premises are quite difficult to get into as it's unsafe for firefighters to enter so we're just trying to protect the other buildings on the site at the moment.

"There's about 500 tonnes of mixed waste that's been shredded, it includes plastics, wood and household waste and that's well alight, as is the roof of the building which contains asbestos."

Fire crews are likely to remain on the scene for some time
The building's roof is believed to contain asbestos

