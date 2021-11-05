Names for two controversial Cumbria councils revealed
- Published
The names of two councils to be formed from the controversial split of Cumbria County Council have been revealed.
The government wants to replace the existing council with two new unitary authorities covering east and west.
According to a draft, the Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland areas would become Cumberland Council while Westmorland and Furness Council would cover Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland.
Opponents say the change, due to start in 2023, is intended to favour Tories.
The government draft, which has been sent to Cumbria County Council, also reveals the new Cumberland Council would have 46 councillors while Westmorland and Furness would have 65.
The first elections would be held in May next year with two joint committees set up to form what are known as "shadow authorities", two bodies to get everything organised for when the councils "go live" on 1 April 2023.
The next election would be in 2027 and then every four years after that, the draft said.
A council spokeswoman said all of the information laid out in the draft is "still subject to parliamentary approval" which is likely to take place in March.
The current council, which is controlled by a coalition of Labour and the Liberal Democrats, has launched a judicial review against the government's plan with critics saying the split is aimed at improving Conservative power in the north west of the county.
Announcing the decision in July, the then local government secretary Robert Jenrick, said the change would provide better value for money and improved services.
