Barrow shoppers put off by arts-boosting piano, traders say
- Published
Traders say a piano moved to their market as part of a project to promote the arts is driving customers away.
The piano - at Barrow's Market Hall - is one of four placed in the town centre by Barrow Business Improvement District (BID) to "inspire young people to do something in the arts industry".
However, traders said children were "just jumping up and down on them" making noise and deterring customers.
A second piano at the Market Ginnnel has had its lid screwed down.
Mark Holmes, who runs Harts the jewellers with his brother David, said: "If they were playing Beethoven or Mantovani or something nice that would be OK but it's just kids jumping up and down on them and creating just utter noise.
"They're not as bad as carol singers but they're on the same line."
Staff at Mammy's Cafe said they had had complaints about "kids banging on the piano and spoiling it".
"The customers here hate it as they just want a quiet cup of coffee," they said.
The four specially-decorated pianos were put at the Barrow Market Hall, the Market Ginnnel, the Mall and the Forum as part of the Barrow Music Initiative, which organisers had said they hoped would become an annual event
Colin Garnett, manager of Barrow BID, said during half-term the lid was screwed down on the Market Ginnel piano because it could be "too noisy".
Mr Garnett said: "The idea of the pianos was to stimulate music and arts in the town, particularly with younger people.
"Art isn't just about paint and canvas - in this case we're using pianos in the hope they could inspire someone to do something within the arts industry."
The pianos are being used by the BID as part of a music trail in the run-up to Christmas.
Afterwards they will be stored in the hope of using them again in 2022.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.