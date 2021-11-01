Cumbria County Council chief resigns over shake-up
- Published
The chief executive of Cumbria County Council is resigning amid reported tensions over government plans to split the county and create two new councils.
The east of the county is set to have an authority for Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland, while the west will encompass Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland.
The BBC understands Gill Steward is resigning from 1 December.
The council, which is seeking a judicial review, confirmed she was stepping down but would not say why.
Sources have told BBC Radio Cumbria of behind-the-scenes friction over the move towards the new authorities and the council's legal challenge against the plans.
The council's Labour leader, Stewart Young, who is driving the legal challenge, has been approached for comment.
The council said deputy chief executive John Readman will take over Gill Steward's responsibilities while the council "considers options going forward".
Opponents believe the government's decision to create two authorities is aimed at consolidating Conservative power in the north-west of the county.
The current council is controlled by a coalition of Labour and Liberal Democrats.
Announcing the decision in July, Robert Jenrick MP, the then local government secretary, said the change would provide better value for money and improved services.
However, some residents are unhappy with how areas have been grouped together.
A two-tier system involves county councils providing education, social services and waste disposal, with district councils responsible for rubbish collection, housing and planning.
In areas governed by unitary authorities, there is a single body which provides all local government services.
