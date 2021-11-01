Second phase of West Cumberland Hospital overhaul backed
- Published
The £40m second phase of a Cumbrian hospital's redevelopment has been approved by councillors.
The two-storey building will replace an existing wing of the West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.
Bosses say it will bring improved facilities for stroke patients as well as better care for elderly patients and children.
Construction is set to begin early next year with completion scheduled for 2024.
The plan was backed unanimously by Copeland Borough Council's planning panel, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Panel member Councillor Charles Maudling welcomed it as "brilliant".
He added: "It's stopping people from having to go to Carlisle, we can treat them locally, which is great news."
The MP for Copeland, Trudy Harrison, said the project would "bring about a significant upgrade in facilities benefitting our patients and staff for generations to come".
Phase one of the project, which cost £90m, was completed in 2015 after much of the hospital was demolished.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.