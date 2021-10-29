Man admits attempted murder of driver at Carlisle Pirelli
A man who stabbed a truck driver in the head during an unprovoked attack at work has admitted attempted murder.
Martin Bozhkov, 23, inflicted multiple wounds on Michael Kadlcik at the Pirelli tyre compound in Carlisle in 2019.
Previously Carlisle Crown Court heard Bozhkov was mentally unwell and unfit to enter a plea or stand trial. He was made subject to hospital order.
However, the court heard he was now fit to plea and admitted the charge.
Appearing over a video link from hospital, Bozhkov said: "Guilty, and I'm really sorry." He will be sentenced on 25 November.
Mr Kadlcik, who is in his 40s, was waiting for his trailer to be loaded at about 03:00 on 19 April 2019 when stranger Bozhkov, who was aged 20 at the time, knocked on the door of his cab.
As the Czech national left his vehicle, he was attacked without warning and ran for his life.
Warehouse workers watched as Bozhkov repeatedly tried to land his knife in Mr Kadlcik during a chase through the depot, the court heard.
Mr Kadlcik managed to barricade himself into an office after sustaining stab wounds to his head, upper body and leg.
In a police interview, the victim said he "literally thought he was going to die".
Bulgarian national Bozhkov, of Warwick Road, Carlisle, was restrained by colleagues and later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
In September 2019, after it was determined Bozhkov could not stand trial, jurors were asked to decide whether they were satisfied he had done the act charged against him.
They concluded that he had.
It was confirmed by a doctor to Judge Simon Medland QC that the defendant was suffering from a mental disorder which meant it was appropriate for him for be detained in hospital.
The hearing heard he had been "engaging very well with treatment". He has been detained in hospital until next month's sentencing.