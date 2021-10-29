Three Dads Walking: Trio want suicide awareness taught in schools
Three dads whose daughters took their own lives have called for more awareness of suicide to be taught in schools.
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen raised more than £500,000 during a 300-mile walk for suicide prevention charity Papyrus earlier this month.
They completed the walk between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk in 15 days.
The men want the government to add suicide awareness to the curriculum.
They have written to the prime minister and education secretary calling for the topic be included in personal, social, health and economic (PHSE) lessons.
PHSE is a non-statutory subject and lessons allow teachers to help youngsters increase their knowledge about subjects like relationships, money, diet and drugs.
Mr Airey, from Morland in Cumbria, lost his daughter Sophie in 2018.
He said: "There was nothing in the education system to begin to equip our young people to deal with serious mental health issues and talk to them about suicide prevention.
"I thought this is crazy and why are we not trying to address it, when there are lessons happening every week in schools, designed to deal with this kind of thing."
The Department for Education has been approached for a response.
The trio walked about 20 miles a day between Mr Airey's home, near Cumbria, Mr Palmer's house in Sale, Greater Manchester, and Mr Owen's property in Shouldham, Norfolk.
During the walk they said they were joined by "dozens and dozens" of parents who had very similar stories of their children taking their own lives and in circumstances where nobody "had seen it coming".
Today we wrote to the Prime Minister.— 3DadsWalking (@3dadswalking) October 27, 2021
We appreciate he'll be having a fairly hectic time today but we look forward to hearing his response once he reads our letter:https://t.co/6nADC141iW@BorisJohnson @10DowningStreet @nadhimzahawi @GillianKeegan pic.twitter.com/HV7QFYYj5p
Among those who donated to the charity walk were actors Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman, who each gave £10,000.
