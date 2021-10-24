Ormonde offshore wind farm debris could be widespread
Debris from an offshore wind farm caused by a "disappointing" maintenance work error could be widespread, an operator has warned.
Swedish energy company Vattenfall said turbine parts fell into the sea at the Ormonde Wind Farm six miles (10km) off the coast at Barrow, Cumbria.
Several members of the public have reported finding pieces on beaches.
Vattenfall said it was investigating the cause and has asked people to report finds but not to remove items.
A spokesman said: "An incident during planned maintenance resulted in components falling into the sea.
"No-one was injured, but we alerted the relevant authorities immediately and we have launched a full investigation."
He added: "We take environmental protection extremely seriously and are very disappointed that this incident occurred.
"We are working as hard as we can to get everything cleaned up.
"The debris is not harmful but it's best not to touch it, just to make sure everyone stays accident free."
Coastal debris linked to an incident during maintenance at Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm could be widespread. Report debris by calling 0333 4141 912.— Vattenfall UK (@VattenfallUK) October 23, 2021
The farm was built in 2011 and has 30 turbines which could produce enough electricity to power 100,000 homes, the spokesman said.
