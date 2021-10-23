Three Dads Walking: Trio complete 300 mile walk
Three fathers who lost their daughters to suicide have completed a 300 mile walk to raise funds and awareness.
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen walked between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk.
Celebrities including Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig donated, with the fathers raising more than £500,000 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.
The trio, who took 15 days to do the walk, were greeted at about 09:35 BST by a crowd of cheering supporters.
And they've finished!! 300 miles in 15 day. What an incredible achievement. We are so proud of these wonderful @3dadswalking 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/KENZCjMTy3— PAPYRUS (@PAPYRUS_tweets) October 23, 2021
The walkers began at Mr Airey's home in Morland, Cumbria, then headed to Sale in Greater Manchester, where Mr Palmer lives, before finishing at Mr Owen's home in Shouldham, Norfolk.
Mr Airey lost his daughter Sophie, 29, just before Christmas 2018. Mr Palmer's daughter Beth was 17 when she took her own life in March 2020, a few days after Mr Owen's 18-year-old daughter Emily died.
Mr Owen said the support and "acts of kindness" shown to them along their route had been "incredible" and it had been a "great 15 days".
He said they had met "hundreds" of people affected by suicide along the way.
Crossing the finishing line, Mr Airey said he was "alright" and it had been a "very pleasant stroll".
He said: "We've been talking about our girls all day every day so it's like they are travelling with us all the time.
"We've always got a hole in our lives that are our girls but it's been fantastic to share some time with a lot of people and help some people along the way."
Mr Palmer said it had been "tremendous" and "overwhelming", adding he "really hoped we have helped" raise money and awareness of the help out there for people contemplating suicide.
Papyrus chief executive Ged Flynn said the three fathers were "lifesavers" who had "changed the landscape" and "shattered stigma".
Each walker had set out to raise £3,000 each but their story has sparked a huge response from the public as well as the celebrity donors.
Both Ms Kidman and Mr Craig donated £10,000 each, while former Manchester United star Lou Macari gave £10,001.
Ms Kidman said she had been "profoundly moved" by the fathers after seeing their story on the BBC, saying they were "three completely brilliant dads doing a completely brilliant thing".
