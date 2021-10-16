Lakes International Comic Arts Festival focuses on climate change
Comic artists from around the world have descended on the Lake District to raise awareness of climate change.
The Lakes International Comic Arts Festival in Kendal includes live drawing, workshops and a comic market.
A British Council-commissioned anthology by young artists from the UK and Philippines called Ten Years to Save the World will also be launched.
The festival is being held at venues throughout the Brewery Arts Centre and across Kendal. It runs until Sunday.
Last year's event had to be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, and some of this year's festival will be live-streamed due to ongoing travel restrictions.
The Ten Years to Save the World anthology is aimed at 16 to 24-year-olds and explores climate change through art, science and digital technology.
Julie Tait, festival director, said: "The project has an urgent message, we have ten years to make the big changes required to save our planet, it's as simple as that.
"This digital anthology we hope demonstrates the important role art and specifically comic art can play in responding to the climate crisis.
"The partners in this project believe that comics can change the world and now, more than ever, we need to use their strength as a force for good."
Other comic genres featured at the festival include superheroes, future worlds, fantastical creatures, zombies, crime fighters, politics, satire and manga.