Child rapist Andrew Gordon Chapman jailed
A paedophile who a judge said "ripped up" the childhoods of his victims has been jailed for 19 years.
Andrew Gordon Chapman, 51, sent "despicable and repulsive" WhatsApp messages boasting about abusing children as young as two or three, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was caught after being confronted by so-called paedophile hunters.
He denied seven charges - including two of raping a child aged under 13 - but was found guilty by jurors.
'Do not tell'
After Chapman was visited at his home by an online group, police seized his phone which revealed what Judge Nicholas Barker called "despicable and repulsive" messages.
In these he discussed the serious sexual abuse of children and his boasts of what he had done to one of two young victims. One was aged just two or three when his crimes were committed, the court heard.
A jury heard Chapman raped and sexually abused two girls and told them not to tell anyone.
Chapman, an HGV driver from Carlisle, was found guilty of two charges of raping a child aged under 13, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual assault on a child under 13.
'No remorse'
After hearing "heart-wrenching" statements read on behalf of Chapman's victims, Judge Barker told the child rapist: "You have ripped up their childhood. You have left a stain and a scar upon them that will be there forever more."
Judge Barker added: "You have not shown any remorse at all.
"Your only emotive reactions were your own sense of indignity at being door-stepped by the vigilante group and upon the verdicts of the jury being returned. I am satisfied you care only for yourself."
The judge also imposed an extended one-year licence period after concluding Chapman — a man without any other convictions — should be deemed an "offender of particular concern".
He must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars, and his release will only be considered if a parole board deem it is safe.
In addition, Chapman must sign the sex offenders register and comply with the strict terms of a prevention order, both for an indefinite period.
