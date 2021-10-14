Two men charged over Carlisle £1.6m cannabis find
Two men have been charged after cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.6m was found in a disused city centre building.
The find was made on Tuesday at the building in West Walls, Carlisle.
The pair, aged 42 and 25, both of no fixed address, were charged with the production of cannabis and appeared before magistrates earlier.
Cumbria Police said the men were remanded in custody and would appear in court at a further date.
