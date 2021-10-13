Aira Force gorge rescue: Man falls in twice
- Published
A man had to be rescued when he fell down a Lake District gorge twice.
Emergency teams were called to the Aira Force gorge at about 13:30 BST after the man initially fell 10m (32ft).
As he attempted to climb out he fell back into the gorge a second time, where he remained in the water for about an hour, rescuers said.
Ropes were used to pull the man to safety and he was assessed by medics for hypothermia and suspected arm and leg fractures.
Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said one of its team of volunteers was lowered down the gorge to carry out an initial assessment.
"When the team arrived at scene the male had been in the water for about one hour and was extremely cold," it said.
"The team quickly lowered a team member down to the casualty to stabilise and assess him."
The operation lasted for two hours, with 13 team members involved.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue, the North West Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance also took part.
The man was taken to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for treatment.
Aira Force, near Ullswater, was developed in the 18th Century by the Duke of Norfolk as a pleasure ground for visitors to the family's hunting lodge at Lyulph's Tower.
The National Trust acquired it in 1906.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.