Man killed in Brampton crash was kindest person, family says
A man who died when the van he was travelling in was involved in a crash was the "kindest person you could ever meet", his family have said.
Joshua Robertson, 22, from Carlisle, was a passenger in a white Ford Transit when it collided with a blue BMW 1 series on the A689 near Brampton at about 18:15 BST on Friday.
His family said their "hearts have been shattered" by his death.
Cumbria Police is appealing for witnesses.
In a statement released through police, Mr Robertson's family said: "We will miss him dearly, with the only comfort that he is back with his mother who we sadly lost last May.
"Josh was the most generous, kind person you could ever meet, and he would do anything for anyone."
They said he was a "beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend" who particularly adored and was adored by his littler sister, who will "miss him greatly".
