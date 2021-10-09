Appeal after man dies in car and van crash near Brampton
A man in his 20s has died in a crash involving a car and van in Cumbria.
Police said a white Ford Transit van and a blue BMW 1 Series were involved in the collision on the A689, near Brampton, at 18:13 BST on Friday.
A passenger in the van, from Carlisle, died at the scene, while three others were treated for minor injuries.
Cumbria Police have appealed for witnesses and asked anyone who saw the vehicles around the time of the crash to contact officers.
