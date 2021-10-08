Jail for Carlisle attacker who left victim 'unrecognisable'
- Published
A man who punched, stamped on and choked a "defenceless" woman during a brutal attack in her home has been jailed for almost a decade.
Emergency services forced their way into the victim's Carlisle's property after receiving a 999 call.
One paramedic described her injuries as the worst they had seen in almost 30 years of service.
Graeme Thompson admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed at the city's crown court.
So serious were the woman's injuries, the court heard she was "unrecognisable" and detectives initially launched an attempted murder investigation.
She was found partially clothed and lying in her blood inside her flat in the Botchergate area on 20 August last year.
'Cruel and dangerous'
The woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition with facial fractures and teeth missing and a CT scan suggested she had suffered a bleed on the brain.
She has since made a remarkable recovery, the court was told.
Thompson had tried to flee and denied assaulting anyone when he was arrested - blaming other people for leaving the woman in a condition he described as "half-dead".
The 37-year-old, from Borrowdale Gardens in the city, could not remember the attack but was full of "overwhelming remorse", his lawyer said.
Judge Nicholas Barker, who heard of the defendant's troubled upbringing, sentenced him to a nine-and-a-half-year jail term.
Concluding Thompson had committed a "cruel and dangerous offence on a defenceless woman", he imposed an extended three-and-a-half year licence period.
He will be considered for release from prison only after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
"The scene that the paramedics and police came upon in that sitting room was appalling," said Judge Barker.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.