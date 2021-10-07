Ryan Kirkpatrick death: Carlisle fatal stabbing arrests reach 13
Two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Carlisle.
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, died on the evening of 18 September at Carlyle's Court in the city centre.
A woman aged 28 from Carlisle and a woman, 50, from the Dumfries area have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A total of 13 people have now been arrested in connection with Mr Kirkpatrick's death.
A 31-year-old man from Dumfriesshire arrested on Wednesday and 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Carlisle, arrested on Tuesday, have all been bailed pending further inquiries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
