Ryan Kirkpatrick death: Carlisle fatal stabbing arrests reach 13

Image source, Family handout
Image caption, Ryan Kirkpatrick was fatally stabbed in Carlisle city centre

Two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Carlisle.

Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, died on the evening of 18 September at Carlyle's Court in the city centre.

A woman aged 28 from Carlisle and a woman, 50, from the Dumfries area have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A total of 13 people have now been arrested in connection with Mr Kirkpatrick's death.

A 31-year-old man from Dumfriesshire arrested on Wednesday and 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Carlisle, arrested on Tuesday, have all been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

