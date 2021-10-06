Ryan Kirkpatrick death: Two more arrests in fatal stabbing
Two further people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Carlisle.
Ryan Kirkpatrick died on the evening of 18 September at Carlyle's Court in the city centre.
A 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Carlisle, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A total of 10 people have been arrested as part of the investigation, Cumbria Police said.
Officers continue to appeal anyone with information to come forward.
