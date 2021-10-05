Danny Hodgson: Punch coma footballer's condition worsens, parents say
A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia is "fighting for his life" after further brain bleeds, his parents have said.
Danny Hodgson, 26, was attacked on 5 September in Perth.
His parents Nicola and Peter, from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, said he has had to undergo additional surgery.
The couple, who are at Danny's bedside in intensive care, said his condition had deteriorated and the prognosis is "as serious as it gets".
The former Carlisle United youth player, who moved to Australia, suffered a bleed to the brain and skull fracture when he was punched near Perth railway station following a night out with team-mates.
His parents spent two weeks in quarantine before being able to visit their son at Perth Royal Hospital.
In a statement Mr and Mrs Hodgson said: "Our beautiful Danny remains in the ICU at Royal Perth Hospital fighting for his life.
"Unfortunately more bleeds on his brain and ever-present blood clots have seen his condition worsen over the past few days and he has had several additional surgeries and procedures.
"Along with his girlfriend Jessica and our Perth-based family, we are making sure Danny has someone by his side 24 hours a day."
They added that staff at the hospital were doing everything to save their son.
"We know the medical prognosis is as serious as it gets, but this is our Danny. He has never given up and neither will we.
"We will never stop hoping and praying for the miracle that our boy deserves," his parents said.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is next due before the courts on 3 November, Australian media said.
