Handcuffed man made escape bid then attacked police
- Published
A man who tried to outrun police while handcuffed and then assaulted three officers when he was detained, has been jailed.
Callum Kerr, from Carlisle, was being escorted to the town's Cumberland Infirmary for treatment on 4 July when he made his escape bid.
The 26-year-old later became aggressive and tried to bite an officer, rugby-tackle another and placed a third in a choke-hold, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was sentenced to 10 months.
Kerr admitted one charge of escape and three of assault on an emergency worker.
Lashed out
The court heard the drama unfolded when Kerr was taken to hospital, having earlier been arrested when a previous prison sentence licence term was revoked.
As an officer took him from a vehicle, Kerr spun away and ran off towards some housing.
After he ran into a garden, an officer drew a stun gun and aimed it at his body, causing him to surrender.
When he returned to the hospital, Kerr became aggressive and scraped his handcuffs along the elbow and arm of a PC who he also tried to bite as efforts were made to control him.
While at Durranhill police station, he lashed out at other officers, rugby-tackling one and placing another in a choke-hold, the court heard.
Kerr's barrister said his client had been under the influence of alcohol and deeply emotional at the time.
Kerr has since expressed his desire to change his ways, having spent many years in prison, and to engage with professional help, the court was told.
Judge Nicholas Barker said the court would "not tolerate violence towards officers".
"Police officers are normal people. They go to work and do a job like other people. They have wives, they have children, girlfriends, they have family.
"They do not go to work in a morning with the expectation that they are going to be subjected to violence by others.
"This court will protect them."
