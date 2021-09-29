Danny Hodgson: Punch coma footballer's parents reach bedside
- Published
The parents of a British footballer who was left in a coma after being punched in Australia said they have been on an "emotional rollercoaster" getting to his bedside.
Danny Hodgson, 26, was attacked on 5 September in Perth.
His parents Nicola and Peter have travelled from their home in Cleator Moor, Cumbria, and said they "won't leave his side".
Mr Hodgson said it was going to be a "long long road".
The ECU Joondalup player, who was a youth footballer at Carlisle United before moving to Australia, suffered a bleed on the brain and skull fracture when he was punched at Perth Railway Station.
In an interview with Australian network 10 News First, Mrs Hodgson said he kept giving them "little scares" with his condition but he was a "fighter".
She said: "Every day is an emotional rollercoaster. He's up, he's down, taking two steps forward and three steps back.
"We know he is strong and is in the best place getting the right care.
"I'm sure now we are beside his bedside he is going to come on leaps and bounds.
"My message to Danny is hopefully soon we will get you back to being that positive, vibrant young man you wanted to be with the future you wanted."
Mr Hodgson said it was "incredible" and "beautiful" to be able to hold his son, adding: "It's going to be a long, long road but at least we can come every day now and hold his hand."
Both said they had been overwhelmed by messages of support from people which kept them going through two weeks of quarantine in an Australian hotel.
In a post on Facebook, Mrs Hodgson said there were "small windows" when her son was conscious and would give them a smile.
"It's those moments that are keeping us all going," she said.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is next due before the courts on 3 November, Australian media said.
