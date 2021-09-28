Barrow Fudstock festival: Woman hurt on ride 'making progress'
A woman who was seriously injured on a fairground ride faces a "long road of recovery", her parents have said.
The 20-year-old known as Chloe was one of three people injured at the Fudstock festival in Cavendish Park in Barrow, Cumbria, on 28 August.
Cumbria Police said her condition had improved and she was now in a stable condition in hospital.
A joint investigation into the incident between police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is ongoing.
'Proud of progress'
An HSE spokesman said the ride involved was called the Sizzler.
The woman's parents, Sharon and Phil, said: "We would like to thank everyone who has helped both Chloe and ourselves throughout the past couple of weeks.
"The care and support shown right from the immediate aftermath of the incident up to the current day has been hugely appreciated.
"Chloe has got a long road to recovery but we know she greatly appreciated all the kind words.
"We are both so proud of the progress that she has made and continues to make."
A 20-year-old man, who is believed to have been on the ride, and a 51-year-old woman were also seriously hurt but were later discharged from hospital.
Organisers of the community event said there had been about 3,000 people there at the time.
The festival was set up in 2018 in memory of 38-year-old Richard Thorne from Barrow - known as Fud - who died from bowel cancer and had dreamt of creating a festival in his hometown.
It has raised and donated £60,000 to St Mary's Hospice in Ulverston, which cared for him before he died.
