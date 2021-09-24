Carlisle murder investigation: Wanted men named by detectives
- Published
Two men wanted in connection with the death of a 24-year-old have been named as part of the murder investigation.
Ryan Kirkpatrick was fatally stabbed at Carlyle's Court in Carlisle last Saturday evening in what has been called "a targeted attack".
Police want to trace Kane Hull, who is 28 and has connections to the Carlisle and Wigton areas, and 32-year-old Liam Porter from Carlisle.
People are asked to contact police if they see them but not to approach them.
Det Ch Supt Dean Holden urged the men to hand themselves in for questioning.
He said: "This inquiry remains our number one priority in north Cumbria and I can assure the public our officers are working tirelessly on behalf of the public and Mr Kirkpatrick's grieving family."
A 23-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder, and three others arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
A team of at least 60 officers are working on the case and a major incident room has been set up.
