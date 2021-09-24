Covid in Cumbria: Siblings of positive children told to isolate
- Published
Health bosses in Cumbia are urging the siblings of children who test positive for Covid-19 to also isolate as cases rise among school children there.
Colin Cox, Cumbria's director of public health, said "significant action" was needed after the increase in cases.
The move, which goes against national guidelines, means brothers and sisters of children with Covid should also take a PCR test before returning to school.
Allerdale currently has the highest coronavirus rate in England.
In the seven days to Sunday there were 640 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Allerdale council area, which is a rise from 539 cases per 100,000 the previous week.
Cases are rising fastest among the younger age groups.
The 12 to 18 age group accounted for the greatest number of new cases in Cumbria, followed by the five to 11 age group.
Mr Cox said: "To put it in context, in the height of wave two, Carlisle peaked at about 1,100 cases and Copeland peaked at that rate in wave three.
"At the moment in primary school pupils their rate is about 1,200 and in secondary pupils their rate is 1,800, so these are some of the highest rates we've seen throughout the pandemic."
The decision in Cumbria to ask siblings to self-isolate if a child tests positive goes against national guidelines for England, where youngsters are not currently asked to stay away from school unless they test positive themselves.
Hospital admissions for Covid across in Cumbria have been rising throughout September with more than 60 people admitted last week, although the latest figures show a downturn in hospitals in the north of the county.
The vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds starts in Cumbria next week and although the deadline for parents returning consent forms has now passed, those who have not returned a form are urged to do so.
"It's not too late for parents to change their minds to get children vaccinated, that is the thing that will help reduce the spread and reduce the disruption to education," said Mr Cox.
"If you haven't already, I urge you to sign and return the consent forms as soon as possible."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.