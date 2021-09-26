Lakeland Wildlife Oasis armadillo 'love match' success
- Published
A zoo and conservation charity is celebrating the arrival of twins after a "love match" between its resident hairy armadillo female and a new mate.
Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, had hoped that when Nessa arrived to join male Tank in 2020 the patter of tiny paws would soon result.
However, after a few months the spark failed to ignite between them so another male, Dozer, was brought in.
This has now resulted in male pups, Digger and Dumper.
The pair will now go on show alongside their parents in the county's first home-bred armadillo family, with "uncle" Tank in the next-door enclosure.
Head keeper Neil Cook said staff were "thrilled" and the pups showed every sign of being as characterful and energetic as their parents.
He said: "Armadillo or human, first-time parenthood can be tricky, so it was vital to maintain total privacy in those first important weeks, ensuring we gave Nessa the right conditions, care and nutrition, without intruding.
"After the worry and upheaval of the last couple of years, it feels like a red letter day for our animals, keepers and visitors.
"Watching the antics of these gorgeous new armadillo babies can't fail to put a smile on everyone's face."
