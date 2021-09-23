Final design for West Cumberland Hospital's redevelopment revealed
Final designs for the £40m second phase of a Cumbrian hospital's redevelopment have been released.
If approved, the scheme would replace up to 40% of the original West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.
Health chiefs say it would bring a number of improvements including better facilities for stroke patients, elderly care and children.
Phase one of the project, which cost £90m, was completed in 2015 after large parts of the hospital were bulldozed.
'Increased privacy'
Plans for the second stage, described by bosses as "ambitious", also include the refurbishment of gynaecology services and the relocation of the post-natal ward.
Lyn Simpson, chief executive at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, said the proposed design "incorporates feedback from clinical colleagues who will work in the areas and are therefore best placed to ensure the design works for both staff and patients".
She added: "The plans focus heavily on the needs and wellbeing of our patients including outdoor space and areas for increased privacy."
The designs have been submitted for final approval from NHS England. If granted, construction is set to begin early next year with completion scheduled for 2024.
