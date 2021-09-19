Carlisle fatal stabbing: Police arrest three men
Three men have been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Carlisle.
Emergency services were called to Carlyle's Court in the city at 20:48 BST on Saturday and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not yet been released but he was a local man in his mid-20s and his family has been informed.
Cumbria Police said that following initial investigations three people were later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Supt David Pattinson said: "This was a shocking and tragic incident but the public can be reassured that our officers and staff have worked around the clock and continue [to do so] today in response to this.
"The public is likely to see an increased police presence in the city centre and around the city as inquiries continue."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
