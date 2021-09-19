Low level Thirlmere reservoir 'no cause for concern'
There are no plans for restrictions on the use of water in the Lake District despite some reservoirs having lower than expected levels for the time of year, United Utilities has said.
Posts on social media showed Thirlmere apparently drying up.
The utility company said that it was normal for levels to fluctuate but this summer had been drier than usual.
There was also greater call on supplies due to people working from home in the pandemic and more visitors to the area.
United Utilities said in a statement: "Reservoirs always tend to be at their lowest at the end of summer ahead of the winter refill. However, some are lower than we would expect at this time.
"Although May was wet, summer was drier than usual, particularly in the Lake District.
"We have also been supplying more water than usual due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic as more people have been working from home and taking holidays in the region."
A huge interconnected system of pipes was being used to to move water around the region so that less was taken from "sensitive" sources.
It added: "We have no plans for any water use restrictions.
"Whatever the weather we always ask our customers to use water wisely, and this is a timely reminder that water is a precious resource that we share with the environment."
