Bodycam pilot for Cumbria domestic violence victims
- Published
Bodycams are being offered to women at risk of being threatened or stalked by violent ex-partners.
Women Out West (Wow), which helps victims of domestic abuse in West Cumbria, said the cameras would provide evidence and be a deterrent.
Founder Rachel Holliday said there were "too many women who need this protection".
One who had been threatened by a former partner said bodycams would provide her with an "extra layer of reassurance".
The pilot project stemmed from Wow's realisation domestic violence "reduced immensely or stopped altogether" when CCTV was installed in homes.
"We can do this at the victim's home, but what happens when she is out shopping or taking her children to school?" Ms Holliday said.
'Peace of mind'
Wow said "many crimes" were not prosecuted because of a lack of evidence.
"These women generally are very socially isolated so they have no family, no friends and no witnesses to what is going on," Ms Holliday said.
The Sellafield Snowball fund has given £1,920 to pay for bodycams for 10 women.
One, who is not being named for her safety, said she was told by police there was nothing they could do about her ex-partner's behaviour unless he committed a crime.
"I am still very uneasy being out in public in case he approaches me, so I think this bodycam idea is excellent," she said.
"It's a deterrent and will add an extra layer of reassurance and peace of mind for people like me who have suffered so badly from anxiety as a result of this nightmare which, for me, isn't over yet."
Cumbria Police said it welcomed "any measures that not only help keep people safe but also make them feel safe".