Carlisle 'monster' jailed for broken glass rape attempt
A "monster" who tried to rape a woman while holding a shard of broken glass against her throat has been jailed.
Dean Norman, 34, punched and stamped on his victim during the attack at her home in Carlisle on 16 November, the city's crown court heard.
The woman said she feared she would be killed and was left feeling "disgusting and devastated".
Norman was jailed for eight years after admitting attempted rape, sexual assault and actual bodily harm assault.
'I'll get you'
The attack occurred days after Norman was released from a nine-year prison term which he got in 2013 for a violent burglary in which he tore an oxygen tube out of a terminally ill and blind pensioner's mouth.
Prosecutor Tim Evans said the victim of the 2020 attack "thought she was going to be killed", adding: "From the way he was smirking, he seemed to be enjoying it."
After the attack came to a sudden halt, he told the woman: "Say nothing or I'll get you".
He then shook her hand and put the piece of glass in his pocket before leaving, the court heard.
Norman, of Shadygrove Road, Carlisle, initially denied the offences but was caught by DNA evidence.
In a statement, the woman, who was beaten "quite literally black and blue", said she felt "disgusting and devastated" after she "let a monster into my home".
'Dangerous'
She said: "The memories of that night will never ever leave me. I will never be the same person again."
She recalled praying "that if he was going to kill her, 'please let it be quick'," Mr Evans told the court.
Norman claimed to a probation officer he had drunk four litres of vodka and taken crack cocaine before the attack.
Julian Goode, mitigating, spoke of Norman's personal difficulties and troubled childhood.
Judge Richard Archer said Norman was a dangerous offender and imposed an extended six-year licence period.
Norman must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for release, and sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
