Tour of Britain: Stage six from Carlisle to Gateshead
Crowds have lined the route of the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain as riders left Carlisle and travelled the 200km (124-mile) route through Cumbria to Gateshead.
The scenic route covered Ullswater, Penrith and Alston across the Pennines, Tyne Valley and Gateshead.
But although picturesque, it included 3,000m (9,842ft) of climbing for the riders.
One of the most strenuous parts of the course was the climb up Hartside Pass.
The race started in Penzance in Cornwall on Sunday and ends in Aberdeen on Sunday.
Overnight leader Wout Van Aert from Belgium was first to cross the line at the Angel of the North in Gateshead.
The result is his third win in six days on his debut with the Tour of Britain.
Britain's Ethan Hayter was in second place after he sprinted to victory on stage five yesterday in the North West as the tour snaked from Alderley Park to Warrington.
Stage seven of the race starts tomorrow in Hawick in the Scottish Borders and ends in Edinburgh.
The final stage is played out in north-east Scotland on Sunday, with the winner crowned in Aberdeen.
