Footballer Danny Hodgson in coma after attack in Australia
A footballer who moved from Cumbria to Australia is in a coma after a one-punch attack.
Danny Hodgson suffered a brain bleed and skull fracture in the attack, his club ECU Joondalup said.
The 25-year-old was at Perth railway station in Western Australia in the early hours of Sunday when he was punched in the head in an unprovoked attack, police said.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm.
He will appear before Perth Children's Court on 22 September.
ECU Joondalup's head coach Kenny Lowe said that everyone at the club was "devastated".
Mr Lowe, a former manager of Barrow AFC, said the players had been on a night out after the club's final game of the season.
He said Mr Hodgson, a former Carlisle United youth player from Cleator Moor, had undergone surgery and the priority was to get his parents flown out to Australia so they could give him the "love and comfort" he needs.
"There's a big drive here to get his mam and dad Nicola and Peter here as quickly as possible," he said.
"The problem is getting them a seat on a plane.
"Danny has had a major operation and been put in an induced coma to help him recover. It's an awful situation for everyone involved.
"We are all devastated. He's a good player and a good lad.
"The Perth football community is tight-knitted and Danny is very liked and has lots of friends at other clubs."
Perth detectives said Mr Hodgson is being cared for in Perth Royal Hospital.
The club said: "We are extremely saddened to report that our senior player Danny Hodgson is hospitalised with a bleed on the brain and a skull fracture. Stay strong Danny."