Whitehaven coal mine: Planning inquiry begins into scheme
An inquiry into controversial plans for a new coking coal mine is due to begin.
The planning inspectorate will consider West Cumbria Mining's application for a mine off the coast of Whitehaven.
The mine was approved by Cumbria County Council in October but in February the authority suspended its decision.
Supporters say it will bring jobs and reduce the need to import coal for the steel industry. Opponents claim it undermines the UK's environmental and climate change promises.
Planning inspector Stephen Normington said the inquiry, which will be held virtually and last up to 16 days, will consider how the mine would conform with:
- Climate change policy
- Flooding and coastal change policy
- The need for coal and future demand for it in steel production
- Employment in the region
- Effects on tourism and the area's heritage
The council, which had approved the mine to operate up until 2049 before suspending the permission to further consider carbon policy "implications", has said it will adopt a "neutral position" during the inquiry.
West Cumbria Mining said exploratory works produced to estimates that there are about 750m tonnes of "excellent quality" coking coal in the area, although it would be limited by planning conditions to produce no more than 2.78m tonnes a year.
The Cumbria mine proposal has turned into a veritable minefield for the government.
Backbench Conservative MPs supporting the plan include the prime minister's own private secretary.
But the scheme's being fiercely opposed by ministers charged with promoting UK climate policy. They say the move would be humiliating for a nation that's urging others to shift away from coal.
It's part of a worldwide economic upheaval being provoked by the need to cut emissions urgently to limit further harm to the damaged climate.
Saudi Arabia wants to suck out every last drop of oil; the US gas industry is seeking more supplies; the UK wants to squeeze more hydrocarbons from the North Sea; in Poland they value the jobs and warmth their coal industry brings.
But scientists say it's foolish to seek more fossil fuels when we've discovered enough already to wreck the climate.
A year of climate extremes has persuaded many of the need to cut emissions - but the politics is hard.
The proposed mine on the former Marchon chemical works site would remove coking coal from beneath the Irish Sea for the production of steel in the UK and Europe and it is supported by the Conservative MP for Copeland, Trudy Harrison.
However, it is opposed by Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron, of the Liberal Democrats, who described it as an "almighty backwards step in the fight against climate change".
More than 2,300 other people also objected to the plan along with campaigners including Friends of the Earth, Keep Cumbrian Coal in the Hole and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
